Wisconsin legislators to select leaders for upcoming session

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin legislators are expected to finish selecting their leaders for the upcoming session.

Assembly Democrats and Republicans as well as Senate Democrats are set to meet in closed-door gatherings Tuesday afternoon.

The GOP emerged from last week’s elections with a 60-36 advantage in the Assembly with three races still too close to call and a 21-11 majority in the Senate with one race still too close to call.

Assembly Democrats selected Gordon Hintz to serve a second stint as minority leader during their meeting.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley were both expected to retain their leadership positions. Senate Republicans chose Devin LeMahieu as majority leader last week.

