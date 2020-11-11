19-year-old arrested for attempted homicide after stabbing roommate

ALBION, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after police say their roommate stabbed them multiple times Tuesday in the Town of Albion.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just after 4 p.m. to Lake Court for a disturbance. Deputies said two roommates were fighting when one of them, 19-year-old Matthew Webb, got a knife and stabbed his roommate multiple times.

The roommate was eventually MedFlighted to UW Hospital with serious injuries.

Webb ran away from the scene before deputies arrived, but was later arrested in Janesville with the assistance of Rock County Sheriff’s Office. He has been booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of First-Degree Intentional Homicide.

