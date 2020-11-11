Advertisement

Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 testing shuts down for nearly 2 hours from inclement weather

Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 testing was backed up on Tuesday.
Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 testing was backed up on Tuesday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Alliant Energy Center shut down for nearly two hours on Tuesday due to inclement weather, but has since reopened.

Public Heath Madison & Dane County announced the gates had shut down around 4:00 p.m. for new tests. PHMDC said staff would attempt to test people already in line, if possible.

Testing operations opened back up around 5:50 p.m. with a wait time of two and a half hours. Health officials noted the severe weather forecast could pause or shut down testing all together at any time to ensure the safety of their staff.

The Department of Health Services reported record-high numbers on Tuesday for Wisconsin. There were 7,073 new cases reported Tuesday, 66 COVID-19 related deaths and 291 hospitalizations, which are all-time highs.

According to DHS latest figures, this is only the second time the daily case count breached the 7,000 mark after another record-breaking day three days ago.

Total cases in Dane County shot up on as well, with PHMDC adding 710 more cases to its daily report.

The figure is spread over multiple days, with the day-to-day jump since Monday shown as 219 new cases. A PHMDC spokesperson explained the county only receives about half the positive tests within 24 hours. Any ones that come after that period are added for the day of the test as opposed to the day it was received.

