Back to reality - November will feel like November today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Wednesday morning! The rain and storms are long gone, but the chilly air is just settling into southern Wisconsin. Temperatures this morning in some spots are between 20-30 degrees colder Wednesday morning than Tuesday morning. Most places are waking up to temperatures near the freezing mark. The wind has started to settle down. However, it’s still strong enough to add a wind chill factor. Wind chills this morning are in the 20s. It’s time to dust off your heavy jacket this morning because you are going to need it. The strong winds from Tuesday night likely helped dry the roads. If any water from the rain on Tuesday were still on the roads overnight, there is a chance for a few slick spots this morning. Widespread travel impacts are not expected this morning, though.

November is going to feel like November today. Today is going to be seasonably chilly. Highs temperatures will be in the mid 40s. The average high for November 11 in Madison is 47 degrees. Any clouds that are around this morning should be gone by this afternoon. The wind won’t be very strong today. Expect a west wind at 5-15 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 30s. It’s going to be seasonably chilly.

Thursday will be slightly warmer than today. High temperatures on Thursday will be near or just above 50 degrees. The warm-up will be short-lived, though. Another cold front will slide through the area late Thursday into Thursday night. There will be a chance for scattered rain and snow showers Thursday evening.

Any rain and or snow should be gone by Friday morning. Friday will be chilly and mostly sunny. Highs on Friday will only be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

There will be another chance for rain over the weekend. Right now, it looks like the best chance of rain this weekend will come late Saturday into Saturday night. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 40s and near 50 degrees on Sunday. Sunday will be breezy.

The start of next week looks cooler. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only be near or just above 40 degrees.

