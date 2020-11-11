Beloit Snappers release videos in place of groundbreaking ceremony of stadium

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Snappers have released new videos Wednesday to highlight the impact the team’s new space will have on the community.

The video released Wednesday is part of a series that will take the place of a formal groundbreaking ceremony, which was originally slated for this past spring.

The videos highlight the new space with interviews from stakeholders and final renderings of the stadium.

John Gackstetter, senior vice president of development at Hendricks Commercial Properties, said the hope of the developer is that community members watch the video and understand the scope of what the project will bring to Beloit.

“It is so much more than a stadium,” Gackstetter said. “There’s something really special happening here, and we want to share that with area residents and with the world.”

The stadium and shared community space will feature a rendering of the artificial turf field, a grandstand and 300+ capacity event space that can be used year round.

Construction is expected to be completed in summer of 2021.

