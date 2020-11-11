Bipartisan coalition urges Wisconsin voters to ‘trust’ election results

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the bipartisan coalition, Vote Safe Wisconsin, are reaching back out to voters to assure the security of the 2020 election results.

Mike Tate, the former chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, says voters should have confidence in the outcome.

“We had a free, fair and safe election,” said Tate. “They should be able to trust the results because of the excellent people who worked on this election.”

Former Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen also believes Wisconsinites should trust the electoral system. “We’re accustomed to absentee voting. We’re accustomed to close elections,” said Van Hollen. “People shouldn’t consider this one to be anything real novel.”

With a potential recount in Wisconsin on the horizon, Tate says that there are procedures in place to make sure it’s a fair process.

“I have tremendous confidence in the state election administration that if that were to happen, we would have a very safe, secure, and results that people could trust,” said Tate.

Van Hollen acknowledges that the recount process is tedious and won’t be finalized overnight, but that this further proves accuracy in the election results.

“That’s the wonderful thing about our system,” Van Hollen said. “Even if we can’t get clear results right away, we can get accurate results, ultimately.”

Meantime, President Trump has tweeted he intends to win a recount in Wisconsin.

Tate believes the unofficial results won’t change much.

“Twenty thousand votes is a lot of votes to make up,” said Tate. “There’s a process and if someone calls for a recount, and they’re within one percent of the margin, that’s their right.”

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says so far there is no evidence to support any allegations of systemic or widespread election issues.

