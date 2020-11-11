Charges filed in Feb. crash that killed a 6-year-old in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD Wis. (WMTV) - There are new charges in the Feb. 10 crash that killed six-year-old Maryana Kranz.

Kranz was hit and killed as she boarded her school bus in Waushara county. It happened along State Road 73 in the Town of Oasis.

The driver who hit her is now facing homicide charges.

According to court documents, 76-year-old Carl Mullenix told investigators that he heard “a big bang, and that’s about it.” Mullenix told officials he was heading to an auto repair shop, in Wautoma, when he saw the bus, hit his brakes and steered to the passenger side of the bus.

Mullenix also told deputies he could not remember if he saw anyone in road when approaching.

The court records also include witness accounts. One explained the car “came out of nowhere” and didn’t slow down as it got closer.

The bus driver told investigators the bus was parked, with the warning lights and stop arm activated.

Kranz died at the scene. Her sister was also hit but survived. She was treated for a head injury and leg pain, but went to the hospital twice in one day, according to court documents.

Mullenix is charged with homicide by negligent while operating a vehicle and reckless driving causing bodily harm.

