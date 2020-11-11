Advertisement

Charges filed in Feb. crash that killed a 6-year-old in Plainfield

By Elise Romas
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD Wis. (WMTV) - There are new charges in the Feb. 10 crash that killed six-year-old Maryana Kranz.

Kranz was hit and killed as she boarded her school bus in Waushara county. It happened along State Road 73 in the Town of Oasis.

The driver who hit her is now facing homicide charges.

According to court documents, 76-year-old Carl Mullenix told investigators that he heard “a big bang, and that’s about it.” Mullenix told officials he was heading to an auto repair shop, in Wautoma, when he saw the bus, hit his brakes and steered to the passenger side of the bus.

Mullenix also told deputies he could not remember if he saw anyone in road when approaching.

The court records also include witness accounts. One explained the car “came out of nowhere” and didn’t slow down as it got closer.

The bus driver told investigators the bus was parked, with the warning lights and stop arm activated.

Kranz died at the scene. Her sister was also hit but survived. She was treated for a head injury and leg pain, but went to the hospital twice in one day, according to court documents.

Mullenix is charged with homicide by negligent while operating a vehicle and reckless driving causing bodily harm.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; DoD / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; The White House /...
Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages
Protest on Capitol Square following Election Day.
Protesters block traffic in Madison near Midvale Shopping Center
Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday...
Suspect in custody after shooting 2 officers in Delafield
Generic police lights image
Fitchburg city administrator arrested in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Charges filed in Feb. crash that killed a 6-year-old in Plainfield
Charges filed in Feb. crash that killed a 6-year-old in Plainfield
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Gov. JB Pritzker addresses the state of Illinois
Illinois sets single-day COVID-19 record, again tops 12,000
WGU to award $75,000 in scholarships in honor of Veterans Day