Columbus PD investigate damage to Democratic Party of Columbia Co. office

The Columbus Police Department has released this photo in reference to the Democratic Party of...
The Columbus Police Department has released this photo in reference to the Democratic Party of Columbia County damage.(Columbus Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating damage Wednesday to the Democratic Party of Columbia County office building.

CPD said the door lock mechanism of the office building was destroyed around 9:10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6 in the City of Columbus.

According to a news release, a man can be seen walking past the office building, turning around and then reportedly placed superglue in the keyhole of the door. Officers say this act prevented access into the office.

Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner asks anyone who may have information about this incident to call their department or Columbia County Crimestoppers.

