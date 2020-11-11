Doctors receive increase of dry eye complaints since COVID-19 began

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Doctors say they have been getting more complaints of dry eye this year and loose masks may be the cause.

“People wearing poorly-fitting masks are especially vulnerable, because more air is leaking out, and one place that air goes is up to your eyes,” said SSM Health Davis Duehr Dean optometrist Dr. Wendy Arrington.

SSM Health explained that dry eyes is a common condition that occurs when tears are not providing proper lubrication to the eyes, which can lead to an uncomfortable feeling.

Some symptoms include stinging or burning of the eyes, red or irritated eyes and blurred vision, according to a news release. People may also have pain wearing contact lenses or have many tears in their eyes. SSM Health noted that having more tears may sound odd for “dry eyes”, but your eyes make more as they become irritated.

Dr. Arrington noted that lifestyle changes made during the pandemic could also be the culprit for dry eyes.

“We seem to be doing more on digital devices because we’re staying home more often,” Dr. Arrington said. “This adds to dryness due to reduced blink rate and incomplete blink closure.

As a solution to this common problem, Dr. Arrington recommends purchasing over-the-counter artificial tears to help with dry eye symptoms. She also urged people to take frequent breaks from looking at a digital screen. For every 20 minutes spent looking at a screen, people should look 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

People should also keep wearing their masks, but make sure to find one that fits properly. Dr. Arrington added that some people even tape their mask across the top of their nose to prevent air from leaking in.

