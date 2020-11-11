Advertisement

Doctors receive increase of dry eye complaints since COVID-19 began

(WILX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Doctors say they have been getting more complaints of dry eye this year and loose masks may be the cause.

“People wearing poorly-fitting masks are especially vulnerable, because more air is leaking out, and one place that air goes is up to your eyes,” said SSM Health Davis Duehr Dean optometrist Dr. Wendy Arrington.

SSM Health explained that dry eyes is a common condition that occurs when tears are not providing proper lubrication to the eyes, which can lead to an uncomfortable feeling.

Some symptoms include stinging or burning of the eyes, red or irritated eyes and blurred vision, according to a news release. People may also have pain wearing contact lenses or have many tears in their eyes. SSM Health noted that having more tears may sound odd for “dry eyes”, but your eyes make more as they become irritated.

Dr. Arrington noted that lifestyle changes made during the pandemic could also be the culprit for dry eyes.

“We seem to be doing more on digital devices because we’re staying home more often,” Dr. Arrington said. “This adds to dryness due to reduced blink rate and incomplete blink closure.

As a solution to this common problem, Dr. Arrington recommends purchasing over-the-counter artificial tears to help with dry eye symptoms. She also urged people to take frequent breaks from looking at a digital screen. For every 20 minutes spent looking at a screen, people should look 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

People should also keep wearing their masks, but make sure to find one that fits properly. Dr. Arrington added that some people even tape their mask across the top of their nose to prevent air from leaking in.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; DoD / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; The White House /...
Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages

Latest News

Six-year-old Sara Link holds up a sign thanking veterans as she stands with family members...
Veterans Day in 2020: quiet parades, somber virtual events amid virus surge
Amid a spike in COVID-19 deaths, morgues in El Paso County, Texas, are filled beyond capacity....
Texas tops 1 million cases as COVID-19 surge engulfs the US
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, a Russian medical worker administers a shot of...
Russia says COVID-19 vaccine is 92% effective on early data
El Paso is in crisis as Texas becomes the first U.S. state with a million coronavirus cases.
Human toll of COVID pandemic grips Texas families