First Congressional District’s 2020 Veteran of the Year announced

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of Veterans Day, Wisconsin Congressman Brian Steil announced Tuesday that Steven Perrigo, United States Sergeant (Ret.) from Franklin is the state’s first Congressional District’s 2020 Veteran of the Year.

According to Steil’s release, Perrigo is the son of a World War II veteran who died in action. Rather than accepting an automatic exemption when drafted into the Vietnam War, Perrigo answered the call to service to honor the sacrifice of his father. Perrigo served in the U.S. Army in the Korean DMZ for 14 months, receiving numerous merit awards and campaign ribbons, including the Army Commendation Medal.

“I am honored to announce Steven as this year’s Veteran of the Year recipient," Steil said. “When duty called, Steven did not hesitate to answer it. Steven’s distinguished military career and commitment to fellow veterans, especially homeless veterans and those suffering from mental health challenges, is admirable. Too often our veterans' service, advocacy, and work in Southeast Wisconsin goes unrecognized. I am committed to shining a light on heroes, like Steven, who have dedicated their lives to bettering our country and community.”

According to the release, Perrigo has been an active member in Southeast Wisconsin’s veterans community. Perrigo worked with the Fisher House on the VA grounds in Milwaukee, Dry Hootch of Wisconsin providing peer-to-peer support for veterans suffering from PTSD, and as a Vice President of the Saint Andrew’s Society.

In addition to the Veteran of the Year award, Steil also awarded Congressional Recognitions of Service to Michelle Adams of Mukwonago, Daniel Newberry of Franklin and Joseph Huelskamp of Waterford. All three served in the United States Army.

Veterans were nominated by residents across Southeast Wisconsin. In total, 25 veterans were nominated.

