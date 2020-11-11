Advertisement

Gov. Evers defends Affordable Care Act on panel

(KGNS)
By Juliana Tornabene and Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers sat on a panel Tuesday, joining Protect Our Care Wisconsin to discuss how the lawsuit to eliminate the Affordable Care Act would affect many American’s health care coverage.

“In the middle of a global pandemic what we need is more access to quality, affordable health care,” Gov. Evers said. “Not less. Health care shouldn’t be limited to the healthy and wealthy.”

He also noted that they will do everything they can especially for those who have survived COVID-19.

Reverend Dana Kelley also sat on the panel, speaking from her own experience with COVID-19.

“The Affordable Care Act can allow for people like me with pre-existing conditions, employed or unemployed, to afford quality health care,” said Kelley.

Meeting remotely a week after the election and in the midst of a pandemic that has closed their majestic courtroom, the Supreme Court of the United States took on the latest Republican challenge Tuesday to the Obama-era health care law, with three appointees of President Donald Trump among them.

But at least one of those Trump appointees, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, seemed likely to vote to leave the bulk of the law intact, even if he were to find the law’s now-toothless mandate that everyone obtain health insurance to be unconstitutional.

“It does seem fairly clear that the proper remedy would be to sever the mandate provision and leave the rest of the act in place,” Kavanaugh said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; DoD / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; The White House /...
Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages
Protest on Capitol Square following Election Day.
Protesters block traffic in Madison near Midvale Shopping Center
Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday...
Suspect in custody after shooting 2 officers in Delafield
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce

Latest News

The contents of a home coronavirus test are seen as residents in Liverpool are receiving three...
US hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge
An election worker prepares "I Voted" stickers at a polling place on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in...
28 election employees in 1 Missouri county have coronavirus
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there were hopes that hot summer temperatures...
Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest virus surge
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there were hopes that hot summer temperatures...
Weather has no effect on COVID-19