Gov. Evers defends Affordable Care Act on panel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers sat on a panel Tuesday, joining Protect Our Care Wisconsin to discuss how the lawsuit to eliminate the Affordable Care Act would affect many American’s health care coverage.

“In the middle of a global pandemic what we need is more access to quality, affordable health care,” Gov. Evers said. “Not less. Health care shouldn’t be limited to the healthy and wealthy.”

He also noted that they will do everything they can especially for those who have survived COVID-19.

Reverend Dana Kelley also sat on the panel, speaking from her own experience with COVID-19.

“The Affordable Care Act can allow for people like me with pre-existing conditions, employed or unemployed, to afford quality health care,” said Kelley.

Meeting remotely a week after the election and in the midst of a pandemic that has closed their majestic courtroom, the Supreme Court of the United States took on the latest Republican challenge Tuesday to the Obama-era health care law, with three appointees of President Donald Trump among them.

But at least one of those Trump appointees, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, seemed likely to vote to leave the bulk of the law intact, even if he were to find the law’s now-toothless mandate that everyone obtain health insurance to be unconstitutional.

“It does seem fairly clear that the proper remedy would be to sever the mandate provision and leave the rest of the act in place,” Kavanaugh said.

