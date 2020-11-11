Gov. Evers encourages businesses to utilize WEDC resources as part of new executive Order

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While many recommendations were made by Gov. Tony Evers and his new executive order Tuesday, one message was made very clear: “each day this virus goes unchecked is a setback for our economic recovery.”

One agency helping businesses survive and also highlighted by the governor in his address was the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Secretary and CEO of the WEDC Missy Hughes estimates 10 to 15 percent of businesses have “disappeared” due to the COVID-19 impact.

“The challenge is when [businesses] don’t have customers coming in,” Hughes said. “We want to make sure we find a balance between public health and economic health… and find a way for these businesses to stay open and be able to thrive. That means we have to get the virus under control.”

In is address, Evers called on business leaders to continue to do their part to keep workers, customers and communities safe by expanding work from home capabilities.

“Small businesses across our state have been important partners throughout this fight, and I’m grateful for all their good work,” Evers said.

He encouraged businesses whose work is not feasible in a virtual format to visit WEDC.org to find guidelines and policies to help keep workers and consumers safe.

Hughes says the guidelines the agency has put forward are “really practical.” She said any business that reaches out will be put in touch with help they need to operate safely during the pandemic.

"We are trying to help businesses be as dynamic as they can be and reach consumers when consumers may not be walking in their doors

The exciting thing, Hughes said, is that many businesses have already learned to pivot to the new market reality, utilizing curbside pickup and online ordering to adapt.

“The businesses I’ve spoken to say this is hard, but they’ll make it though,” she said. “The perseverance and resilience of Wisconsinites and Wisconsin businesses… I’m gob smacked by it sometimes.”

