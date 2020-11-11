Hospitals struggling with coronavirus side with executive order urging Wisconsinites to stay home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers issued the latest executive order recommending Wisconsinites stay home as much as possible, citing an alarm raised by hospitals across the state.

“The consequences of failing to act will continue to be devastating and deadly," the executive order wrote. "Hospital capacity shortages throughout the state are at record high levels.”

Health officials report, 90 percent of hospital beds across the state are filled. In south-central Wisconsin, about 20 percent of the 2,000 COVID patients are intensive care.

UnityPoint Health - Meriter said in a statement: “It’s crucial for the public to understand that the challenges we are facing are very real and urgent. Like other healthcare organizations, our staff is both physically and mentally exhausted. They’ve been fighting this virus, and fighting for their patients, for eight months. They continue to show up every single day for you, your friends and your family."

According to Jeff Pothoff, UW Health’s chief quality officer, the university hospital is faced with similar realities. A top concern is how to staff the coronavirus units, as nurses are working double, triple shifts. He says this is not “sustainable.”

The executive order reminds people that if they must leave their homes, they should maintain physical distancing and wear masks.

These examples bring back the idea of “flattening the curve." Dr. Pothoff explained, the reason behind the concept is to let hospitals manage coronavirus patients at a sustainable rate.

He said, “I think for a long time we have been asking nicely for people to do these things. I don’t think there’s anyone in the state that hasn’t yet heard they should wear a mask when they’re in public. I don’t think there’s anyone in the state that doesn’t realize that social distancing decreases the chance that you get the virus. Despite people knowing these things. they’re choosing not to do them, and that’s how we’re seeing virus transmit."

The statement from UnityPoint Health continued, “The bottom line is: We need your help. We’re at a critical point in our state’s fight against COVID-19 and we support all efforts to help contain the spread.”

