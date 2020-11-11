Iowa, Minn. issue new COVID-19 mandates hours before Evers' order

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governors in states across the Midwest addressed COVID-19 in separate speeches Tuesday night as U.S. COVID-19 cases surpassed 1 million within just the first 10 days of November.

Early Tuesday afternoon, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered bars and restaurants to start closing by 10 p.m. He also placed a limit of 10 people at indoor or outdoor gatherings. The Democratic governor also ordered an attendance limit for gatherings such as weddings and funerals. All of these orders will go into effect on Friday.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she will require masks at indoor gatherings of 25 people or more. The Republican governor said she signed a proclamation that will take effect on Wednesday that will also require mask requirements for indoor and outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more. She did not require masks for bars or restaurants. These limits also do not apply to school districts.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers held a statewide address on Tuesday night as well, announcing new Executive Order 94 which recommends that Wisconsinites stay home as much as possible. He urged the public to cancel any “happy hours, dinner parties, sleepovers, and playdates," but he did not require the cancellation of such gatherings.

In his speech, the governor “recommends” staying home and businesses are “strongly encouraged” to take steps to protect their staff and customers.

Wisconsin ranked fourth for most COVID-19 cases within the past seven days on Monday with over 39,000 cases.

Illinois had the most cases in the past week, at over 61,000. Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also held a news conference Tuesday as the state reported a record number cases in a single-day.

Chicago officials also introduced an updated travel ban, which advised against unnecessary travel outside of the city.

