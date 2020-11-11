Janesville native reflects on his time as a U.S. Marine during “Operation Iraqi Freedom”

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville native Gregg Arneson was 18-years-old in 2003 when he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was a student at Craig High School when he realized his life was about to change.

“I remember being in homeroom my senior year watching the invasion (of Iraq) happen. And at that point, I had already enlisted to go into the Marine Corps, so I knew what I was getting into, in that sense,” said Arneson.

Arneson graduated high school, went off to basic training, and then he was sent to serve in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“It was a complete rebuilding. And I think that’s what the Marines are famous for -- that you come in as an individual to boot camp and they break you down a little bit and they build you back up as a United States Marine. That’s what they did with me,” he said.

Arneson completed two tours in Iraq. During his first tour in Ramadi in 2004 as a 19-year-old, Arneson was a member of the “Magnificent Bastards” 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines division. He was riding in a Humvee as part of a caravan when a roadside bomb exploded.

A bomb exploded outside Arneson's vehicle in Ramadi, Iraq in 2004. (Gregg Arneson)

A bomb exploded outside Arneson's vehicle in Ramadi, Iraq in 2004. (Gregg Arneson)

Arneson survived but was injured. He suffered a concussion, shrapnel wounds, and has partial hearing loss. The U.S. government awarded him the Purple Heart. Arneson says he is blessed to have survived. Many of his best friends and fellow Marines did not.

“It’s a multitude of emotions: loss, grief, but excitement and accomplishment,” said Arneson. “At the end of the day, I am who I am and the character that I’ve developed and what I’m proud to be is because of those experiences that I went through,”

On this Veterans Day, Arneson is quick to deflect any praise or admiration toward his fellow members of the military.

“I really appreciate the service that came before me and after me,” he said. “For me, I always looked at it as a job, it was the path I chose, I wasn’t forced to do this, I chose that path out of high school and it was the job I chose for 10 years of my life,”

Gregg Arneson spent 10 years in the military (Gregg Arneson)

“I think that is such a cool thing that we share as Americans -- is this sacrifice that we’ve made. That there is people willing to step up and make that sacrifice for generations,” he added.

Arneson was medically discharged from the Marine Corps in 2012. He now works a jobs recruiter in suburban Detroit where he lives with his wife and children.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.