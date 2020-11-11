Making a Difference: UW volunteers help locate and bring remains of America’s missing heroes home.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Reflecting on a father he never really knew, but always looked up to, Frank Fazekas, Jr. said, "I never knew my Dad...but still he was my role model, my hero, the person I wanted to emulate. I was about 6 months old when he was killed, which was in 1944.”

Lt. Frank Fazekas, Sr. died when his fighter plane crashed in a French farm field during WWII. Until 2017, Lt. Fazekas' remains lay missing amid the wreckage of his fallen fighter plane.

Lt. Frank Fazekas, Sr. (Fazekas family photo)

That’s until 2017, when the efforts of a group made up mostly of volunteers at the University of Wisconsin paid off. After a two-year search through historical records, maps, photos, and on location in France, they located Lt. Fazekas' remains.

Working in tandem with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), the volunteers with the University of Wisconsin Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Project (UW MIA RIP) work to locate and repatriate the remains of American military members unaccounted for. According to the DPAA on its website, “The remains of almost 82,000 Americans are still missing.”

UW Anthropology and History major Alicia Lawson’s a member of the UW MIA RIP team. She said, “A lot of times the last things these families have heard is a message from the War Department, saying, ‘I’m sorry Mr. and Mrs., your son has gone missing in the Pacific Theater. Our deepest sympathy.’ You talk to them and you realize every birthday, every Thanksgiving, every Christmas, there’s something missing and they don’t know why it is. It’s called an ambiguous loss because they don’t have the closure of having a body. It’s constantly wondering, are they still alive? Are they going to come home? Are they missing me? Are they out there somewhere?”

Lawson added, “I got very passionate about this because of my Grandpa, who was on a B29 in WWII as a flight engineer. My Grandfather could have easily been one of the people on one of these planes.”

Dr. Ryan Wubben is a UW-Health physician, who also volunteers for the project. He said, “It’s a multi-stage process over what typically is a couple of years--never mind that we’re doing this 75, 78 years after the fact. Seeing these cases to fruition, and successfully completing these cases, just brings a sense of satisfaction.”

Since 2014, the UW MIA RIP team has successfully located and repatriated three missing members of our military, with a fourth case well underway.

Reflecting on the work these UW volunteers are doing, Frank Fazekas, Jr., a retired Air Force Colonel and Vietnam veteran himself said, “To be able to bring those remains back, they gave so much to this country. I think that’s terribly important to anybody that has any sense of patriotism at all.”

Frank Fazekas, Jr. salutes his father's casket at Arlington National Cemetery. (Tracey Attlee | Attleephotography.com)

