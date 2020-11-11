New COVID-19 cases to 7K and deaths over 60 for back-to-back days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The COVID-19 spread across Wisconsin remains near record levels with new cases topping 7,000 for the third time while more than 60 people died because of the virus for the second straight day, the latest Dept. of Health Services figures show. Both numbers are off only slightly from Tuesday’s all-time high.

Additionally, the near record number of people admitted to Wisconsin hospitals Tuesday means nine out of ten of their beds are filled. DHS' data tracking the state’s hospitals shows 2,070 of the 9,975 currently hospitalized have the virus and over 400 of them (or 20%) are in intensive care units right now.

A DEATH IN EVERY COUNTY

Health officials reported Tuesday that 62 more people who died from COVID-19, which is tied for the third-highest in a single day so far and down only slightly from Tuesday’s high. That near-record sent the seven-day rolling average up another tick to 42 deaths per day.

That sent the total number of lives claimed by the virus to 2,457, which is just under a 1,000 more than this time last month.

One of the deaths reported Tuesday came from Pepin Co. It was the first one for the western Wisconsin county and, with it, every one of the state’s 72 counties have recorded at least one death.

DAILY CASES STILL ACCELERATING

With these latest figures, DHS has tallied more than 7,000 cases three times. The two days that didn’t reach that mark, Sunday and Monday, typically see the fewest cases of any week and often by a large margin.

The daily tracker shows 7,048 new cases were added Tuesday, bringing the total to 285,891 since the pandemic began. At the current pace, Wisconsin will likely eclipse 300,000 cases in two or three days. It was less than a week ago, health officials marked a quarter-million cases and just over two weeks ago the state hit 200,000 total cases.

The accelerating rate of infections brought the average number of cases per day over the preceding week to 5,984 per day. Before Thursday, DHS had not recorded that many in a single day.

EVERS' EXECUTIVE ORDER

These continuing high numbers come just a day after Gov. Tony Evers issued a new executive order urging people to stay home as much as possible and asking businesses to let employees work from home, if possible, or step up its safety measures.

Unlike the previously issued ‘Safer at Home’ order in March, this latest order did not mandate anything. Instead, it was a declarations of recommendations to help the state curb the onslaught of new cases.

Public Health Madison and Dane Co. followed up on that order Wednesday morning, endorsing those recommendations; but noting that its order, which does have mandates, still stands.

