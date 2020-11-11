No fans allowed at UW Madison basketball, hockey games this season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Athletics announced Wednesday that no fans would be allowed in the stands for Wisconsin basketball and hockey games this season due to COVID-19.

Wisconsin men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s hockey home games will continue to hold home games, just without fans in the stands. The update applies to both LaBahn Arena and Kohl Center.

UW noted that the change is similar to the move to not allow fans at Camp Randall Stadium this fall for football.

UW Athletics had announced earlier this fall that there would be no season tickets sold for basketball or hockey games this season. Anyone that was already a season ticket holder has been refunded or is in the process of being refunded.

Badger men’s hockey will open their season at Notre Dame this weekend, then will host Michigan at home on Nov. 19-20 at LaBahn Arena. Women’s hockey will start their season with two games on the road, first from Nov. 27-28 at Ohio State and then from Dec. 4-5 at Minnesota. The Badger women’s hockey team will make their home debut on Dec. 11-12 against Minnesota-Duluth.

UW added that men and women’s basketball schedules will be released soon.

