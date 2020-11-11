Advertisement

No fans allowed at UW Madison basketball, hockey games this season

The revised logo for Badgers' uniforms
The revised logo for Badgers' uniforms(UW Athletics)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Athletics announced Wednesday that no fans would be allowed in the stands for Wisconsin basketball and hockey games this season due to COVID-19.

Wisconsin men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s hockey home games will continue to hold home games, just without fans in the stands. The update applies to both LaBahn Arena and Kohl Center.

UW noted that the change is similar to the move to not allow fans at Camp Randall Stadium this fall for football.

UW Athletics had announced earlier this fall that there would be no season tickets sold for basketball or hockey games this season. Anyone that was already a season ticket holder has been refunded or is in the process of being refunded.

Badger men’s hockey will open their season at Notre Dame this weekend, then will host Michigan at home on Nov. 19-20 at LaBahn Arena. Women’s hockey will start their season with two games on the road, first from Nov. 27-28 at Ohio State and then from Dec. 4-5 at Minnesota. The Badger women’s hockey team will make their home debut on Dec. 11-12 against Minnesota-Duluth.

UW added that men and women’s basketball schedules will be released soon.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; DoD / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; The White House /...
Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages

Latest News

Milwaukee Police / MGN
Bucks player agrees to $750K settlement over Sterling Brown arrest
Badgers readying to return against Michigan
Wisconsin Football announces two more positive COVID-19 tests
Friday Football Blitz: Mineral Point defeats River Valley
Friday Football Blitz: Week 7 and final week of regular season