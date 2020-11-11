November is back - and so is the Rain/Snow Mix

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure has cleared out the clouds & rain from our unusual November severe weather event. Afternoon highs will remain in the 40′s under abundant sunshine. The weather pattern brings back November temperatures and a chance for a few rain/snow showers this weekend.

The high pressure that brought sunshine will slide east tonight - making room for southerly winds tomorrow. Highs will climb back into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Clouds will begin to overspread southern Wisconsin ahead of another cold front. The frontal boundary swings through overnight into Friday - along with an upper-level impulse. A light rain/snow mix is possible late Thursday into Friday.

Sunshine returns as another high-pressure center nudges back into the Midwest. Highs on Friday will be much cooler - struggling to get into the 40′s. Another impulse passes through the region late Friday into Saturday. The bulk of rain will initially pass by to the south. Saturday’s forecast includes more cloud cover and rain showers. Another low-pressure system swings through the Great Lakes. Light rain may transition to a light mix on the backside of the system. Rain begins in southern Wisconsin Saturday afternoon and continues overnight into Sunday. Meanwhile, the upper-atmosphere will be rapidly cooling -- allowing for a transition to a bit of snow on Sunday. Accumulations appear light and won’t cause any impacts. Surface temperatures will remain above-freezing on Sunday.

Calmer weather is on tap for next week. Highs will climb through the 40′s under plenty of sunshine through next Wednesday.

