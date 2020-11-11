Officials tentatively charge suspect believed to be involved in Middleton shooting

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department have arrested the person believed to be involved with a shooting in Middleton Monday night.

Deputies arrested Deonta A. Gaines, 24, after performing a search warrant around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at 26 Park Heights Court in Madison.

Gaines was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of 1st Degree Attempted Homicide and 1st Degree Reckless Injury. According to a news release, there may be additional charges pending.

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office also added that Gaines and the victim of the shooting know each other. The victim has been released from a hospital and is currently recovering from his injuries.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Quality Inn on Seybold Road just before 11:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a gunshot wound victim. There, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in his right thigh and left forearm.

Deputies believe after being shot, the man was able to run into the hotel’s lobby for help. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.