PHMDC backs Evers’ new order, but reminds people Dane County’s order remains in effect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. health officials want people to follow Gov. Tony Evers new executive order the tecommeds state residents stay home as much as possible, steer clear of gatherings, and avoid unnecessary travel.

“The more that everyone in Wisconsin is able to abide by these recommendations, the bigger the impact in reducing the spread of COVID-19,” a statement from Public Health Madison and Dane Co. read.

However, even with the state order, PHMDC also reminding everyone its emergency order and its mandates are still in effect. Some of the key elements of PHMDC’s order are:

A mask requirement and other safety guidelines; Restrictions on schools and child care facilities, including a ban on in-person classes for grades 3-12; Capping business at 50 percent capacity and setting safety requirements for cleaning and safety; Setting additional industry specific rules; Detailing enforcement policies of its order.

PHMDC has previously noted its rules are often stricter than state guidelines and mandates.

Early last month, health officials had opted out of a state’s emergency order regarding bars and restaurants, in favor of its own previously issued regulations. The governor’s emergency order had allowed local governments to do so if their rules were already more stringent.

Most recently, the agency clashed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over whether people should host or attend Thanksgiving gatherings.

On Tuesday, Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi pointed to some statistics regarding the spread of coronavirus in the county as he urged all other counties to implement similar standards, including:

The percentage of new cases attributed to bars and restaurants has fallen to 4%

The infection rate in Dane Co. is 60; statewide it is nearing 100

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.