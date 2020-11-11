Advertisement

PHMDC backs Evers’ new order, but reminds people Dane County’s order remains in effect

PHMDC has previously noted its rules are often stricter than state guidelines and mandates.
(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. health officials want people to follow Gov. Tony Evers new executive order the tecommeds state residents stay home as much as possible, steer clear of gatherings, and avoid unnecessary travel.

“The more that everyone in Wisconsin is able to abide by these recommendations, the bigger the impact in reducing the spread of COVID-19,” a statement from Public Health Madison and Dane Co. read.

However, even with the state order, PHMDC also reminding everyone its emergency order and its mandates are still in effect. Some of the key elements of PHMDC’s order are:

  1. A mask requirement and other safety guidelines;
  2. Restrictions on schools and child care facilities, including a ban on in-person classes for grades 3-12;
  3. Capping business at 50 percent capacity and setting safety requirements for cleaning and safety;
  4. Setting additional industry specific rules;
  5. Detailing enforcement policies of its order.

PHMDC has previously noted its rules are often stricter than state guidelines and mandates.

Early last month, health officials had opted out of a state’s emergency order regarding bars and restaurants, in favor of its own previously issued regulations. The governor’s emergency order had allowed local governments to do so if their rules were already more stringent.

Most recently, the agency clashed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over whether people should host or attend Thanksgiving gatherings.

On Tuesday, Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi pointed to some statistics regarding the spread of coronavirus in the county as he urged all other counties to implement similar standards, including:

  • The percentage of new cases attributed to bars and restaurants has fallen to 4%
  • The infection rate in Dane Co. is 60; statewide it is nearing 100

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; DoD / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; The White House /...
Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages

Latest News

Arneson fought in Operation Iraqi Freedom
Janesville native reflects on his time as a U.S. Marine during “Operation Iraqi Freedom”
The AP projects both Senate elections in Georgia will head to runoffs in January.
Georgia announces full hand recount of presidential race
10 inches of snow in Minnesota, damaging winds in Wisconsin
In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo President Donald Trump throws a hat to the crowd after...
President Trump says he’s “preparing to win” Wisconsin