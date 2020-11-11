Advertisement

PHMDC encourages residents to keep following county order amid new state order

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison & Dane County encourages residents to continue following county Emergency Order #9 following Gov. Ever’s announcement of new Executive Order #94 on Tuesday.

Dane County’s Emergency Order #9 advises all residents stay home as much as possible and only make trips when absolutely necessary, such as going to work, picking up groceries or refilling prescriptions.

Order #9 also urges people to avoid gatherings of any size between individuals who are not members of the same household and for residents to avoid any unnecessary travel.

PHMDC noted in a news release that the more people who follow these recommendations, the bigger the impact is to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Evers' new Executive Order #94 also issued recommendations that include staying at home as much as possible, only leaving when necessary. The governor’s order also encourages businesses to take additional steps to protect their workers, customers and surrounding community. It also recommends allowing employees to work remotely and when that is not possible, to ensure the companies follow safe business guidelines.

