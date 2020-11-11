Advertisement

Portage High School honors those who have served virtually this Veterans Day

Veterans Day 2020
Veterans Day 2020(AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Portage High School has honored those who have served on Veterans Day for the past 15 years at their school, but this year looks a little different due to COVID-19.

The school held a virtual ceremony on Wednesday to pay tribute to veterans, as opposed to hosting veterans, students and the community in their gymnasium for the event, according to a news release.

Athletic Director Ed Carlson said that while COVID-19 may prevent the school from holding their traditional ceremony, it cannot stop them from showing their support to the men and women who have served.

“Our current state of affairs and the protective measures implemented across the country to stop the spread of COVID-19 have forced us to think creatively to ensure we stay safe while honoring our local heroes,” said Carlson.

Carlson also asked that as many veterans as possible view the ceremony in order for the school to thank them for their service and let them know they are appreciated.

