Small businesses forced to adapt to save holiday season revenue

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season is here, and this time of year is usually a major financial boost for small businesses. However, the pandemic is forcing business owners to adapt, and even that may not be enough.

Glitter Workshop at Hilldale Mall has only been open one month, but by early November, owner Naomi Richardson is already getting in the holiday spirit.

“The holiday season is what everybody’s looking forward to and ramping up for and all that excitement,” Richardson said.

While the Hilldale Mall location is new, Richardson started her business 15 years ago. She said she usually gets 30 percent of her annual sales during the holidays.

“Right now, with this timing, who knows what it’s going to be like?” Richardson questioned.

Under COVID-19 restrictions which limit in-person shopping, small business owners have to work even harder.

“How can we start getting this listed on the website, start doing maybe some customer pickups?” Richardson said, explaining how she and her staff had to adapt.

Richardson has expanded online shopping and now offers socially-distanced workshops. Other small businesses have made similar adjustments.

“We’re offering private, personal shopping experiences if people want to set up a private appointment in the morning,” said Amy Moore, owner of Little Luxuries.

Little Luxuries has been on State Street for 30 years, and Moore took over the business nine years ago. She is also anticipating a change this holiday season.

“We’ll probably match that 30 percent, but that’s 30 percent of our current year, which is less than the typical year,” Moore said, adding, “I definitely think we’ll see an increase in sales, but that increase will still significantly be less in the year-end as we’re used to.”

According to the Wisconsin Small Business Regulatory Review Board, more than a third of small businesses in South Central Wisconsin will not survive the next three months without additional financial help, making the 2020 holiday shopping season even more important.

Moore and Richardson said they are not too worried—they have both seen tremendous support from their community. However, continued support is important—how people act now could determine what shopping looks like post-pandemic.

“[We] can see more of Amazon in the future, or more of what we love for small businesses in our community,” Moore explained.

In just the Madison area, the Wisconsin Small Business Regulatory Review Board said 40 percent of businesses have been forced to shut their doors. The board said those businesses need people to shop locally this holiday season just to stay open.

“We simply ask that rather than shopping with Amazon or large online merchants, shop online and safely in person when possible with businesses in your community that are locally owned. These business owners live in our communities and have for years, supported our school and community events. They need the support of every single Wisconsin resident to help them get through,” said Peggy Gunderson, Vice Chair of the Wisconsin Small Business Regulatory Review Board.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.