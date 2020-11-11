UW opening up COVID-19 tests to everyone

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starting Thursday, anyone will be able to get a COVID-19 antigen test at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The university will start offering the tests to everyone, not just students and staff, and they do not need to be suffering symptoms to participate. The tests will be administered at Nielsen Tennis Stadium and by appointment only. People can register online at this address: https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/Madison_WI_2640.html.

After participants are tested, they can receive their results in as little as 15 minutes, the university said. Because it is an antigen test, those who test positive will need to take a PCR test to confirm they have contracted the virus.

UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank described the move as an important way to limit spread and find those who are infected. However, she pointed out that it is only part of the solution.

“Testing is only one part of the solution to slow the spread of this virus; we also need to follow all the health protocols of masking and social distancing,” she said.

UW explained it is able to offer the community testing after the Dept. of Health and Human Services provided the university system with approximately a quarter-million Abbot BinaxNOW tests. UW-Madison received around 80,000 of them.

