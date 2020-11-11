Advertisement

UW opening up COVID-19 tests to everyone

(Canva)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starting Thursday, anyone will be able to get a COVID-19 antigen test at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The university will start offering the tests to everyone, not just students and staff, and they do not need to be suffering symptoms to participate. The tests will be administered at Nielsen Tennis Stadium and by appointment only. People can register online at this address: https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/Madison_WI_2640.html.

After participants are tested, they can receive their results in as little as 15 minutes, the university said. Because it is an antigen test, those who test positive will need to take a PCR test to confirm they have contracted the virus.

UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank described the move as an important way to limit spread and find those who are infected. However, she pointed out that it is only part of the solution.

“Testing is only one part of the solution to slow the spread of this virus; we also need to follow all the health protocols of masking and social distancing,” she said.

UW explained it is able to offer the community testing after the Dept. of Health and Human Services provided the university system with approximately a quarter-million Abbot BinaxNOW tests. UW-Madison received around 80,000 of them.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; DoD / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; The White House /...
Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages

Latest News

Security camera
Potential ban on face surveillance tech in Madison concerns police
PHMDC backs Evers’ new order, but reminds people Dane County’s order remains in effect
Arneson fought in Operation Iraqi Freedom
Janesville native reflects on his time as a U.S. Marine during “Operation Iraqi Freedom”
The AP projects both Senate elections in Georgia will head to runoffs in January.
Georgia announces full hand recount of presidential race