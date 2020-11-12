Don’t let today’s mild air fool you!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure which brought yesterday’s sunshine slides east today. Southerly winds usher in mild air for this afternoon -- allowing highs to climb into the lower 50′s. But, don’t let it fool you! A cold front is fast approaching.

Clouds will overspread Wisconsin ahead of tonight’s cold front - blocking out sunshine later this afternoon. A light wintry mix develops along the frontal boundary this evening. Accumulations appear light with minimal impact. Areas farther north of Madison may witness more snow while those south may get more rain. The band of rain & snow is out by early Friday morning.

Lows crash into the mid 20′s following the front’s passage. Sunshine returns along with high-pressure tomorrow. However, highs will only climb into the upper 30′s.

Another weather system impacts the weekend forecast. An upper-level impulse swings across the Midwest Saturday. Showers stay south initially, but light rain is expected to spread up into Wisconsin later in the afternoon. A developing surface low-pressure center will pass to our north. Since we remain on the southern side of the system, rain will be our primary form of precipitation. Scattered showers continue late Saturday into early Sunday. A few showers may still linger Sunday morning/early afternoon.

The weather pattern calms down for next week as a ridge builds over the continental U.S. Sunshine returns along with the 40′s. Warmer afternoon temperatures are expected later in the week.

