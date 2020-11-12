Festival Foods, Frosted Flakes join up to raise money for Wis. food pantries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Festival Foods and Frosted Flakes are joining together this month to raise money for Wisconsin food pantries.

For every Frosted Flakes product purchased during the month of November, the company will donate $1 to Festival Foods' Food for Neighbors program. According to a news release, Festival Foods will then match Frosted Flakes' donations up to $20,000.

All of the funds raised will go toward 40 food pantries that participate in the program. Festival Foods also noted that all of the donations will stay in the community that they were collected in.

Those who prefer to shop online can purchase Frosted Flakes products using the Festival Foods' online service. All in-store and online purchases will work toward the program.

Festival Foods started Food for Neighbors in 2004 in order to give shoppers a way to support food pantries by donating $5 or $10 at checkout. All in-store donations benefit the charity directly. The program has raised over $2 million to date.

