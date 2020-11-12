Advertisement

Hearing on Wisconsin officer’s fate will start in December

Photo: GoFundMe page
Photo: GoFundMe page(GoFundMe)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A suburban Milwaukee commission will begin deciding whether to discipline a police officer who has killed three people in five years.

Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing in all three cases but former federal prosecutor Steven Biskupic issued a report in October recommending the city’s police commission fire him, saying the risk he could kill a fourth person is too great.

The commission’s attorney, Chris Smith, on Wednesday set an evidentiary hearing for Dec. 16. He said the proceeding could last as long as several weeks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; DoD / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; The White House /...
Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages

Latest News

Open Dane County Public and Private Schools rallies for students to return to sports and other...
Student athletes, worried about mental health, rally to play sports again
Parade of Homes will be presented virtually for tours
Eau Claire County canvassing board meeting begins, and ends Monday.
More than two-thirds of Wisconsin counties finish canvass
The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday...
MPD: Man calls Madison resident claiming to have sister, harm her unless they pay him