Large gas main break in Madison forces evacuations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People were evacuated from their homes on Madison’s near east side after a large gas main ruptured.

Emergency crews responded to Thackery Road, between Dryden Dr. and Packers Ave., to contain and fix the leak. Madison Gas & Electric has arrived on the scene as well. They were able to get the main turned off around 9:25 a.m.

A spokesperson for the utility, Steve Schultz, told NBC15, non-MG&E crews were working in the area when they hit the line. he did not know who was doing the work, adding that they were not working on an MG&E project.

As of 10 a.m., Schultz had confirmed the line was shut off and said repair work was expected to begin soon. For now, he said, gas service is turned off for approximately 70 customers until the repairs are finighed.

Crews respond to large gas leak on Madison's near east side on November 12, 2020. (WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)

