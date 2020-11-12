MPD: Man calls Madison resident claiming to have sister, harm her unless they pay him

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department reported Tuesday that a man called a homeowner claiming to have their sister and that he would harm her if they did not pay him.

MPD said the suspect called around 5:40 a.m. Friday to a home on West Lawn Avenue. The caller told the victim that he was with his sister and would harm her if the family did not pay him $500. The suspect reportedly asked for the money to be transferred using Apple Pay or Venmo.

The man stalled the caller while asking his wife to call the police. MPD said the wife then asked a 911 communicator to have MPD check on the victim’s sister, who lives in Madison. MPD determined that the sister of the caller was fine.

The victim had also reportedly told the caller that he wanted to speak with his sister before transferring the money. The caller declined and hung up shortly after.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.