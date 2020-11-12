MPD tentatively charge 2 men after one allegedly swings ax into other’s car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man allegedly struck another man’s car windshield with a hatchet Wednesday afternoon after the second man struck him with his car.

The Madison Police Department said they were called to a fight at 4:10 p.m. to the 600 block of Mayfair Avenue. According to a news release, a witness told MPD that they saw a disturbance between two men. Fabian N. Zepeda, 49, allegedly grabbed a hatchet from the bed of his pickup truck.

MPD continued, saying 26-year-old Samuel J. Scott then got into his car and drove into Zepeda, striking him and Zepeda ended up on the hood of the car. Zepeda swung the hatchet into the windshield before rolling off the car.

There was also a 22-year-old woman in Scott’s car, who jumped out of the passenger seat after the ax went through the windshield. MPD explained that the woman ended up under the car and was rolled over by the tires. She was not injured, but MPD said she was “in a lot of pain.”

Both suspects drove away and the woman was left in the street.

MPD officers later found Zepeda’s car on Stoughton Road and was arrested following a “high-risk” stop. Scott’s car was found parked on Powers Avenue with a hole in the windshield, police noted, but the ax was not there.

Officers later found Scott walking near the area and arrested him.

Both Scott and Zepeda were taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of recklessly endangering safety.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.