MPD: Woman receives cut to hand after struggle with other woman with a knife

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman received a cut to her hand Wednesday morning after struggling with another woman with a knife over money just taken out of an ATM machine.

The 37-year-old woman withdrew money out of an ATM around 11:10 a.m. at the U.S. Bank at 4602 East Towne Boulevard when she saw a woman exit the passenger seat of a pickup truck, the Madison Police Department reported. There was a man in the driver’s seat.

The woman who got out of the pickup truck had a knife in one hand and pushed the 37-year-old victim to the ground using her other hand. MPD said the two women struggled and the victim received a cut to her hand. It was not clear in MPD’s incident report if the cut was from the knife.

The female suspect took the cash from the victim and went back to the truck. MPD described the truck as “older” and white with no license plate.

MPD was unable to check surveillance video initially on the day of the incident because it was Veterans Day and the bank was closed.

