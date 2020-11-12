Advertisement

Name released of man killed in Janesville fire

The fire was reported just after midnight Monday morning.
One person died in an early morning fire in Janesville on November 9, 2020.
One person died in an early morning fire in Janesville on November 9, 2020.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner has released the name of the 58-year-old man who died early Monday morning in a Janesville house fire.

The Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Steven J. Stephenson. Its preliminary results indicate the Janesville man died from injuries sustained in the blaze.

According to the Janesville Fire Dept., firefighters responded just after midnight to the home in the 1000 block of S. Pearl Street following reports of a porch fire.

Emergency crews reported encountering heavy flames throughout the home as they quickly knocked down the flames. Searching the home, they located Stephenson’s body and secondary search found no one else was home at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Janesville Fire and Police Departments as well as the Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

