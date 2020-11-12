Advertisement

Parade of Homes will be presented virtually for tours

(KEVN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Area Builders Association (MABA) will hold a virtual Parade of Homes for those hoping to get a look at new homes.

MABA noted that whether home buyers are in the market to build a home, buy a home or just want to see the latest trends, the Parade of Homes provides the opportunity to do all of these.

The virtual self-guided tour will include 360-degree photos and vendor information for each home. The homes included this year are located in a range of cities, including Cross Plains, Fitchburg and Middleton.

The Virtual Parade of Homes will start on Monday Nov. 16 and will feature 22 homes, according to a news release. The properties will range in price from $350,000 to $1.2 million.

The parade will also be free this year, according to a news release.

