Advertisement

Rare purple-pink diamond sells for more than $26 million

‘The Spirit of the Rose’ is the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever to sell at auction
“The Spirit of the Rose” is now the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever to sell at auction.
“The Spirit of the Rose” is now the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever to sell at auction.(Source: Sotheby's, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An incredibly rare, purple-pink diamond just sold for a record $26.6 million.

The nearly 15 carat stone is called “The Spirit of the Rose” and was cut from an even-larger rough diamond, according to the auction company Sotheby’s.

The gem was mined in Russia in 2017 and took a year to cut and polish the oval-shaped stone.

Then it went on display in Hong Kong and Singapore ahead of Wednesday’s sale, where it went to an unknown buyer.

Sotheby’s says “The Spirit of the Rose” is now the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever to sell at auction.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages

Latest News

DHS: Wisconsin averaging nearly 1,000 more cases than NYC at its peak
.
MPD tentatively charge 2 men after one allegedly swings ax into other’s car
Costco is requiring customers to wear face coverings regardless of medical condition.
Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption
Biden transition moving 'full speed ahead'
Biden transition moving 'full speed ahead'