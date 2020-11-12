Advertisement

Recount timeline: what happens if the Trump campaign makes the official request

By Caroline Peterson
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Because President Trump lost Wisconsin by less than one percentage point in the Nov. 3 election, according to state election law, he can request a recount.

While the Trump campaign has signaled this is something they will pursue, there is no official word yet. The Wisconsin Elections Commission’s top official, Meagan Wolfe, said they are already working with counties to get ready.

“A recount in a lot of ways is like a canvass- it’s really a double check on the process. It is where you are making sure you have the correct number of registrations, the correct number of signatures in the poll book, the correct number of ballots that have been issued,” Wolfe said.

President Trump cannot even request a recount until the final county canvasses the vote by Nov. 17. As of Thursday, 55 out of 72 counties finished certifying results.

The president would need to file his request by 5 p.m. the day following that deadline. The WEC would then meet and order a recount either that day or shortly after. Once there is a set date, clerks have 13 days to get it done.

“The party that is requesting a recount can also choose where they would like to request that recount. So, it can either be statewide, it can be specific counties, specific municipalities or specific jurisdictions as well,” Wolfe said.

Trump would also be responsible for the cost of the recount. The price tag has yet to be determined, but the WEC said they are working with counties to get an estimate Monday.

For reference, when Green Party candidate Jill Stein requested a recount in 2016, it cost about $2 million. However, Wolfe said that with PPE, more space and potential holiday pay for workers, that number could be higher.

