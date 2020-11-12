Silent Auction to help fight hunger in 25th Share Your Holidays Campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday marks the kick off of the 25th Share Your Holidays campaign with a virtual happy hour followed by a live half hour TV special featuring stories about the history and impact of the campaign. The pandemic has changed the way the kick off looks this year, and has also increased its importance.

“Feeding America recently did some research and they are projecting that the pandemic has actually caused the number of food insecure people in the 16 counties that are serviced by Second Harvest to go up by 40%. That’s 40% more people who need our help," said Kris Tazelaar, Director of Marketing and Communications for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. “The reality is, that’s 40% more people who’ve probably never needed the help of the emergency food system in the past. We’re working really hard to try to meet that need.”

From mid March through the end of October, Second Harvest distributed over 10 million meals, which is about 55% more food distributed in that same time period compared to 2019.

“We probably have three or four million pounds of food, but the reality is we’re going through about a million pounds every two to three weeks roughly," Tazelaar said. "We’ve got more food that’s consistently coming in, but it’s kind of a constant rotation of needing to bring more and more food in so we can meet that need.”

Tazelaar said because of the pandemic, they’ve had to begin pre-boxing food for safety, which adds costs. He also said food scarcity has driven up costs as well.

“We’re having to spend significantly more for the food that we’re actually providing," he said. "We did an analysis and actually, the food is costing us twice as much to provide during the pandemic as it did prior to the pandemic. So that’s why these funds are so important and so crucial to our ability to continue to meet the needs of those who are facing hunger here in southwestern Wisconsin”

To help meet that need, NBC15 and Second Harvest are aiming to raise five million meals this year. One way you can help is by participating in the silent auction, open until 10:30 Thursday night. Items include a staycation at a hotel in Madison, a week long vacation in the Caribbean, meet and greet experiences with the NBC15 team, Yeti coolers, and many other items you can view here.

“There are some things in there that you just can’t get just anywhere else, so I think it’s a great opportunity for people to take a look, give back to Second Harvest, but also get some really neat things," he said.

To learn more about how you can help give back to the campaign, click here.

