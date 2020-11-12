Someone stole a very rare and valuable pine tree from the UW Arboretum

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Police are stumped by the theft of a rare pine tree from the University of Wisconsin Arboretum.

UW-Madison police said Thursday that the 25-foot Algonquin Pillar Swiss Mountain pine was sawed down sometime between Nov. 5 and Nov. 9. The stolen tree was about 30 yards from a street that runs through the arboretum, which is a popular spot for walkers, joggers, bicyclists and nature lovers.

“If anyone witnessed a large tree being transported from this area – or notices a large tree that’s now part of someone’s holiday display – you’re urged to call the UW-Madison Police Department,” the department said.

The tree, which was planted in 1988, had sat about 30 years from Arboretum Drive, just east of Wingra Street.

Police say a company white fir located nearby that was planted in 1981 had a 12-foot section cut from its top. That was left behind.

Arboretum staff estimated the cost of the stolen and damaged trees to be at least $13,000.

UW police hope, because of the size of the tree and how much manpower was needed to remove it, someone will be able to help them identify whomever was behind the tree theft.

Anyone with information can call UWPD at 608-264-2677. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

