Two dogs die in Madison house fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two dogs were killed early Wednesday afternoon as a fire swept through a home on Madison’s north side.

According to the Madison Fire Dept., multiple people reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the house, on Arizona Circle. Neighbors added they didn’t think anyone was home, but there were multiple pets inside.

When firefighters arrived on scene around 12:45 p.m., they forced their way into the home and could see the fire spreading up a wall into the soffit and attic, MFD reported. They were able to get the blaze under control within six minutes.

Two teams were dispatched to find the missing pets, it continued. The dogs had died before emergency crews could reach them. However, they were able to locate and save two cats. A third one, a brown tabby named Charlie, escaped from the home. Neighbors are asked to keep an eye out for him.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.