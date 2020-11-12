Advertisement

Two suspects, one armed reportedly steal Madison man’s money

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim told MPD that he was approached by two men around 4:25 p.m. while he was outside of the 3800 block of East Washington Avenue and that one allegedly had a knife.

MPD continued, saying the victim told them the two suspects demanded his money and he gave it to them.

The man believes that the two suspects walked toward Reindahl Park following the incident.

MPD did not give a description of the suspects or indicate how much money was stolen.

