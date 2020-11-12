Advertisement

UW Madison asks students who travel for Thanksgiving not to come back until spring

(WCTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison is asking students who travel for Thanksgiving to not come back until the spring semester.

The university strongly urged students to consider whether they actually need to be in Madison after Thanksgiving Break.

Those that need to be in Madison until the end of the fall semester were asked to not travel at all during the Thanksgiving recess.

On Wednesday, Executive Director of University Health Services Jake Baggott told students that they need them to “step up now." Baggott explained that they have seen a concerning increase of cases across the state, in Madison and at the university.

Baggott continued, saying there were currently 100 students in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

UW Madison also cited recommendations from the CDC, which says that traveling increases the chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.

“Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19,” the guidance says.

