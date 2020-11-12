Verona Road Project completed after 7 years of work

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The long-awaited Verona Road Project in Madison and Fitchburg is officially complete Thursday.

The project took seven years and $264.9 million to complete, according to a news release. The work was done under budget and two weeks faster than the expected completion date.

Gov. Tony Evers, WisDot Secretary-designee Craig Thompson and Federal Highway Administration Division Administrator Division Administrator Glenn Fulkerson celebrated the project completion in a video.

WisDot Southwest Region Director David Vieth thanked local residents, businesses and the public for their involvement with this project. “We hope the community takes great pride in this project and enjoys the infrastructure improvements for decades to come,” he said.

Work began in 2013 at the Seminole Highway Bridge over the Beltline in Madison. The project then continued to Verona Road and the Beltline from 2014-2016 ,WisDot explained. In fall of 2016, construction continued south into Fitchburg to expand the Verona Road and to build interchanges at Williamsburg Way and County PD/Mckee Road.

WisDot noted that in fall of 2016, three lanes opened in each direction under the Williamsburg Way bridge and over County PD. County PD was reconstructed and expanded in 2020 between Fitchrona Road and Commerce Park Drive, which included the Verona Road interchange.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation noted that some restoration and landscaping work will happen in 2021, but there are no impacts to traffic expected.

