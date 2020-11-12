Virtual learning puts future of snow days in question

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Snow days are a rite of passage for kids growing up in Wisconsin; but virtual learning has put those inclement weather days in question this winter.

Will there be snow and cold days?

It’s not a one-word answer.

“It’s part of Wisconsin, so you figure you’re going to have a couple every year,” Tim Simon, Middleton High School teacher and coach said.

He’s talking about canceling school for bad weather.

“I’ve noticed when we have a snow or cold day, when the kids come back the next day they got a couple more hours of sleep, they got some of their late work or homework done and there’s a skip in their step,” Simon said.

But with virtual learning this year, Simon said there likely won’t be a need to cancel classes.

“We did make sure everyone has advice and internet access at home,” Simon said. “So, if we had a snow or a cold day in the middle of January, we’d be okay, we could still Zoom with the student.”

But Tamera Mouw with the Department of Public Instruction said virtual snow and cold days still require proper planning.

“So, districts should be communicating to families and students about what are those expectations around snow days,” Mouw explained. “I also think even if students have devices, is making sure they go home with the device the day before. Because sometimes those snow days aren’t called until the day of.”

But even with the classroom at their fingertips, Simon believes there’s a good chance snow and cold days will stick around after the pandemic.

“Whatever we do, it’s got to be for the best interest of the students. So, if we’re doing something that’s not in the best interest of the students and their learning, then it’s not worth doing.”

The DPU said most districts in Wisconsin make room for one or two inclement weather days every year.

Simon said if Middleton needs to take more days off, he could see virtual learning as a solution to not adding more days to the end of the school year.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.