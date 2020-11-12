‘We put that uniform on for everyone’: Madison College veteran shares what Veterans Day means to her

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With many in-person veterans day events cancelled, Madison College got creative to honor the veterans in their community, holding a virtual ceremony.

The ceremony featured staff and families thanking the 700 student veterans at Madison College, including Staff Sgt. Tiffany Gorges.

Gorges joined the Army National Guard at 19 years old. Now, she is nearing the end of a two-decade career in the military, after serving in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

“It was really eye opening to be honest, coming from America where first-world problems are your internet goes out or something, and going over to a country where having running water is a benefit,” Gorges remembered.

Gorges also broke barriers during her career, becoming one of the first women to be a 50-caliber gunner.

“Being a female in the military, you do have to prove yourself a little bit more,” she acknowledged.

However, Gorges added that she is proud of the progress women have made in the last 20 years, and she has seen the changes firsthand.

“Women are really starting to excel in the military, getting the rank that they deserve,” she said, adding that many of her role models have been women in positions of authority.

Gorges said she is humble to be part of the military family.

“We may not be blood, but every branch, every service, we’re still family,” she explained.

She also shared a message for everyone on this Veterans Day.

“The men and women who put this uniform on every day, we do it for everyone. It doesn’t matter what you look like, what you look like, who you love, we put that uniform for everyone. We will protect everyone,” she said.

Gorges will be retiring from the military in 2021. She said she is nervous but excited for the next chapter.

Currently, she is part of the Liberal Arts Transfer program at Madison College. In fall of 2021, she will transfer to UW-Madison to study wildlife ecology.

