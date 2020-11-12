White House warns of Wisconsin’s “unrelenting rise” in COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First it was local and state leaders warning of the dramatic rise in COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Now, it’s the White House.

“We share the strong concern of Wisconsin leaders that the current situation is worsening dramatically,” the White House coronavirus task force wrote in its latest report. In it, task force members declare the state needs to do more to end the soaring hospitalization and death rates.

Among the measures it recommends are greater efforts to convince people to socially distance and finding ways to catch asymptomatic cases to limit community spread. Limiting that spread is the key to resuming business activities while limiting new cases and deaths.

The task force specifically commends Gov. Tony Evers “continued personal guidance on these measures” and describes those efforts as critical. Most recently, the governor issued a executive order urging people to take greater precautions, including wearing masks, not gathering in groups, and avoiding travel.

“Unrelenting” was the word the task force used to describe the rise in new cases in Wisconsin. At the time of the report, it stated the seven-day rolling average for new cases was over 5,500 per day. That meant the state tallied 651 new cases for every 100,000 residents, more than triple the national average of 209 per day.

Since the report’s numbers were gathered the number of new cases per day has only continued to rise and, as of Monday, site just under the 6,000 mark.

No county in Wisconsin has reported fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 residents, the Task Force points out, while eight were above 1,000 at the time of the report. On Tuesday, the high number of cases per capita forced the Dept. of Health Services to add a new classification, “Critically High,” for tracking them.

The report also examined hospitalizations and deaths in Wisconsin. Comparing those number to early September, the task force states hospitalizations are six times what they were while the total number of people who have died doubled.

Among the recommendations of the task force was stepping up proactive testing to go along with standard safety measures, i.e. hand washing, staying six feet apart, wearing face coverings, etc.

