DHS: Wisconsin averaging nearly 1,000 more cases than NYC at its peak

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When Dept. of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk wanted to show just how quickly coronavirus was spreading she pointed to one of the first places in the country hit especially hard by COVID-19: New York City.

“At the beginning, everyone looked at New York City in disbelief. We were really grateful,” she said. “Well, here in Wisconsin, it’s that bad now and worse.”

On Thursday, her agency reported the average number of positive tests per day over the past week surpassed 6,000 for the first time ever and currently sits at 6,209 cases per day. When New York City’s crisis was at its worst in April, it topped out at 5,292 cases per day over any given seven-day stretch.

That’s nearly 1,000 fewer cases per day for a city with approximately 2.5 million people more than the state of Wisconsin.

She also noted that the population density made the virus' effects unavoidable, but because the people of Wisconsin are so spread out it can be harder to realize how hard it is hitting.

MORE RECORD HIGHS

The latest DHS numbers show Wisconsin recorded 7,497 new confirmed cases in the last day alone, making it the third straight day that figure topped 7,000 cases. It is also the fourth time in the past week, the state hit that level.

For comparison, last Friday was the first day Wisconsin reported more than 6,000 cases in a single day – that day’s total, 6,141, is already below the current seven-day average.

With the latest cases included, DHS has recorded 293,388 new cases since the pandemic began and it is on pace to break 300,000 barrier on Friday, which is just 17 days after the state saw its 200,000th case.

Hospitalizations reached an all-time high Thursday. With 264 more COVID-19 patients admitted in the past day, there are currently 13,771 people in hospitals across the state. Unfortunately, breaking that record is nothing new this month, Willems Van Dijk pointed out the state has hit a new high every day in November.

DHS also reported 58 new COVID-19-related deaths. In all, 2,515 people have died from complications related to coronavirus.

