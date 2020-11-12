Wisconsin woman becomes 1st in state to undergo double lung transplant due to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin woman became the first person in the state to undergo a double lung transplant procedure due to COVID-19.

UW Health explained Thursday that Carmen Lerma was transferred to University Hospital in October after already having COVID-19. Health officials said the virus had damaged Lerma’s lungs so much that the double lung transplant was her only chance of survival.

She was put on a transplant waiting list and doctors received a call just a few days later that someone who had lost their life could give Lerma a second chance, according to a news release.

UW Health said Lerma had the transplant surgery two weeks ago and was able to leave the hospital last Thursday. Four months after her COVID-19 diagnosis, she was finally reunited with her family.

“I hadn’t seen my family in so long, and to finally be able to stand here and walk over to them is priceless,” said Lerma. “I never thought that I’d be able to do this again, so I really want to thank all the UW Health doctors and nurses, all of whom were amazing. It was a rough journey that got me here, but a great ending.

Lerma also thanked the family of the person whose lungs she now has in a letter.

UW Health cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Dan McCarthy noted that Lerma still has “a long road to recovery,” but was encouraged by her progress.

