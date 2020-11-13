At least a dozen MPD squad cars on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At least a dozen Madison Police Department squad cars were at the Best Western Hotel around 11:20 p.m. Thursday night off of East Washington Avenue.

The officer on duty at the Madison Police Department said all suspects in this investigation have been apprehended, but could not comment on how many suspects there were or what they were apprehended for.

The officer did say there was no danger to the public at this time.

MPD noted that there will be more information coming out about this incident soon.

This is an ongoing investigation and NBC15 News will update this story as new information comes in.

DEVELOPING: At least a dozen MPD squad cars are at Best Western hotel on Madison’s East Side off East Washington Avenue. There are several officers in a second floor unit. There’s a K-9 here investigating the area.



We’re working to get more details. pic.twitter.com/xQbz3TyQpF — Brittney Ermon (@Brittney_NBC15) November 13, 2020

