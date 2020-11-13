Advertisement

At least a dozen MPD squad cars on Madison’s east side

At least a dozen squad cars were at the Best Western in Madison Thursday night.
At least a dozen squad cars were at the Best Western in Madison Thursday night.(Brittney Ermon)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At least a dozen Madison Police Department squad cars were at the Best Western Hotel around 11:20 p.m. Thursday night off of East Washington Avenue.

The officer on duty at the Madison Police Department said all suspects in this investigation have been apprehended, but could not comment on how many suspects there were or what they were apprehended for.

The officer did say there was no danger to the public at this time.

MPD noted that there will be more information coming out about this incident soon.

This is an ongoing investigation and NBC15 News will update this story as new information comes in.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages

Latest News

COVID-19 testing
Health officials: If you have COVID-19 symptoms or need peace of mind, get tested
A Juneau County health official explains that the community testing site ran out of kits and...
Wis. health officers “concerned” by high demands raised by COVID-19 surge
A crash involving an MPD vehicle and two other cars.
One person taken to the hospital after crash involving MPD incident
Antigen testing provides 15 minute results on UW Madison campus
Antigen testing provides 15 minute results on UW Madison campus