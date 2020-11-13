Construction worker falls nearly 40’ down an elevator pit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A construction worker was injured Thursday morning when he fell between 35-40 feet down an elevator pit in Madison.

According to the Madison Fire Dept., he was working from a scaffolding at a construction site near Lake Point Drive and Waunona Woods Court at the time.

His coworkers were able to get the man, whose name was not released, out from under the scaffolding and bricks, MFD’s report continued.

After the helped him out of the hole, paramedics were able to treat him and take him to St. Mary’s Hospital. The fire department did not say how badly he was hurt.

