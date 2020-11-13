Advertisement

Craig High, Marshall Middle schools both to pivot to virtual learning

Schools and coronavirus.
Schools and coronavirus.(WLUC/CDC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 13, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Both Marshall Middle School and Craig High School in the School District of Janesville will go virtual starting Tuesday to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The district noted Friday that there are several known positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

More information about the schedule for online learning will be sent out to families on Monday, which will serve as a non-instructional day. Virtual learning will continue through Tuesday, Nov. 24 and then there will be no school for anyone in the district Nov. 25-27 for Thanksgiving break.

The district explained that they will reevaluate their situation on Nov. 24 with help from the Rock County Public Health Department.

According to a news release, there will be free meals available for curbside pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on days school is not in session.

The district will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the community and will follow RCPHD’s guidance.

Roosevelt Elementary announced one week ago that they would also be making the shift to virtual learning, but due to a staffing shortage. The shift was expected to end on Friday.

